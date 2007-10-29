When summer heat hits, kids look for any way to cool down. Garden Hose Activities for Kids are great ways to beat the heat, especially if you're far from a lake, beach, or swimming pool.
Kids should know that it's a good idea to use an old hose for these activities -- no matter how much fun they are, it's best to recycle an old hose, rather than alter a brand new one.
Advertisement
Explore the garden hose activities for kids below. After everyone's been soaked through, encourage your child to dream up other ways to use a garden hose to cool off this summer.
This garden hose activity puts you and the hose into a kind of race. Learn how to make an old hose into a new game.
Sprinklers are fun, but homemade sprinklers are even better. Learn how to make homemade water sprayers.
Find out how to make an old hose into brand-new fun on the next page.
For more summer activities for kids:
Advertisement