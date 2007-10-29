" " ©Publications International, Ltd.

When summer heat hits, kids look for any way to cool down. Garden Hose Activities for Kids are great ways to beat the heat, especially if you're far from a lake, beach, or swimming pool.

Kids should know that it's a good idea to use an old hose for these activities -- no matter how much fun they are, it's best to recycle an old hose, rather than alter a brand new one.

Explore the garden hose activities for kids below. After everyone's been soaked through, encourage your child to dream up other ways to use a garden hose to cool off this summer.

Hole-y Hose

This garden hose activity puts you and the hose into a kind of race. Learn how to make an old hose into a new game.

Water Sprayers

Sprinklers are fun, but homemade sprinklers are even better. Learn how to make homemade water sprayers.

