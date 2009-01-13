Easter Hat Centerpiece or Spring Table Favors

" " Spruce up your table for spring with a festive table centerpiece. Thinkstock

This is an oldie-but-goodie craft that requires very little time or money. It does, however, require parental supervision.

Materials Needed:

Advertisement

Cookie sheet

Styrofoam cups

Craft paint

Ribbon

Glue

Get started by having a parent or supervisor heat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place Styrofoam cups upside down, about 3 inches apart, on the cookie sheet and put into preheated oven. Watch through the glass on your oven window: as the cups begin to shrink, the bottom of the cup will collapse, making it look like a tiny hat!

Once the hats are cooled off, paint and decorate any way you like. Use as table favors at Easter brunch or arrange in the middle of your table for a centerpiece all spring long.