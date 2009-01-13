Decorative Flower Pot

" " Another craft that can as easy or as intricate as you please, decorating a flower pot can be a great gift for anyone with a green thumb. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

If mom has a green thumb, a new flower pot could be the perfect Mother's Day present. Another craft that can as easy or as intricate as you please, decorating a flower pot can be a great gift for the occasion.

Materials:

Terra cotta flower pot

Tile grout

Objects to insert in the mosaic

Sponge

Plastic knife

Food coloring or acrylic paint

Instructions:

First it's important to decide what to decorate the flower pot with. A wide range of materials can do the trick: sea shells, beads, marbles, stones, pieces of felt and buttons are just a few easy-to-find options to use for decorating.

Older kids with supervision might be able to use pieces of glass, mirror or tile. These can be pretty - and fairly safe if bought from the kids' aisle at the craft store - but they can also be sharp, so parental guidance is suggested!

Once you've found your decorations, it's time to think about grout. Consider leaving the grout white, but it can also be dyed with food coloring or acrylic paint to make it a little more exciting.

Using a plastic knife, cover the terra cotta pot with a good layer of grout. Press the objects into it and fill in any gaps between them with more grout. This can get a little messy, but a wet sponge can be used to keep the grout off the decorations during the process.

After the grout is dry, another wipe off the sponge can clear of any residual film and leave the results shining.