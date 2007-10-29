Lifestyle
Crafts
Recycled Crafts

Squirt Bottle Activities for Kids

By: the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

This squirt bottle tag game is sure to cool kids off!
This squirt bottle tag game is sure to cool kids off!
2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Don't let the summer drive you indoors. Enjoy the hot weather with these squirt bottle activities for kids. These activities are sure to cool kids off, and you'll have fun participating in them as well!

These activities are a great way to get kids excited about the hot summer days -- they'll be ready to have some fun in the sun!

Advertisement

Squirt Bottle Tag Activity

Is the summer heat getting unbearable? Cool off with this squirt bottle tag activity.

Squirt Bottle Art Activity

The sidewalk becomes a concrete canvas with this fun squirt bottle art activity.

Squirt bottles put a watery twist on an old theme in the activity on the next page.

For more fun activities and crafts, try:

Advertisement

Squirt Bottle Tag Activity

Cool off by playing this squirt bottle tag game.
Cool off by playing this squirt bottle tag game.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

This squirt bottle tag activity is sure to cool down some hot summer days.

What You'll Need:

  • Clean
  • Empty dishwashing liquid bottles
  • Water
  • Tissues
  • Masking tape

This fun tissue tag is a great way to beat the summer heat. Slip into your favorite swimming suit. Then tape an ordinary tissue to each player's back.

Advertisement

The object of the game is to flood your fellow players' tissues with enough water to cause them to tear from the masking tape and fall to the ground. The last player with a tissue still in place wins the game.

Continue to the next page and find out how to create some unique sidewalk art with squirt bottles.

For more fun activities and crafts, try:

Advertisement

Squirt Bottle Art Activity

In this squirt bottle art activity, kids can race their friends to see who can finish their picture the fastest -- and race the sun to finish before their pictures dry!

What You'll Need:

  • Clean plastic dish detergent bottles with squirt lids
  • Safe sidewalk or concrete driveway

Here's a project that's a lot of fun on a sunny day. Fill a plastic dish detergent bottle with water. Squirt the water to "draw" a picture on the sidewalk or driveway.

Advertisement

Shade and color in your picture with the bottle's water. Kids have to work very quickly before the sun "erases" their designs. That's the fun part of this project: They get to do it over and over again.

For more fun activities and crafts, try:

Advertisement

Citation