How to Make Picture Frames

Making picture frames is an inexpensive way to display your photos.
Making picture frames is an inexpensive way to display your photos.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

There's no better way to display photos of your favorite people than in beautiful picture frames. In this article, you'll learn how to make picture frames for kids. Why go to the store and sort through the numerous frame options when you can just as easily make picture frames yourself?

Picture frames are also ideal gifts to give. So whether you're creating for yourself or for friends and family, making picture frames is such a simple craft that you'll soon be searching for more photos to fill all your frames.

Advertisement

Follow the links below to learn how to make your own picture frames:

Making Memories Picture Frame

Celebrate your favorite sports team or a special year with a memorable picture frame.

Quilled Paper Picture Frame

Practice the American folk art skill of quilling with this exquisite picture frame.

Beans Galore Picture Frame

Mother Nature supplies the materials for this beautiful beans galore picture frame.

Beachy-Keen Picture Frame

You'll be on a permanent vacation when you put your vacation photos in this tropical picture frame.

Popcorn Picture Frame

Try not to eat all the popcorn before you finish making this delightful picture frame.

Keep reading to learn how to make an egg-cellent picture frame made out of an empty egg carton.

For more paper crafts for kids, check out:

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Making Memories Picture Frame
  2. Quilled Paper Picture Frame
  3. Beans Galore Picture Frame
  4. Beachy-Keen Picture Frame
  5. Popcorn Picture Frame

Making Memories Picture Frame

Making Memories Picture Frame
Making Memories Picture Frame
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

This "making memories" picture frame is a great way to commemorate your school year or your favorite sports team -- or display pictures of your friends.

What You'll Need:

  • 2 paper egg cartons
  • Gold acrylic paint
  • Cardboard, 7x7 inches
  • Trinkets and mementos
  • Photos
  • Large poms
  • 9 inches gold cord
  • Scissors
  • Paintbrush
  • Craft glue
  • Markers

How to Create a Making Memories Picture Frame:

Step 1: Cut two egg cartons in half lengthwise. Cut two cups from the end of each piece, leaving you with four sections of four cups each. Discard the extra cups. Paint all pieces gold; let dry.

Advertisement

Step 2: Glue the end cups inside each other to form a square. Let dry.

Step 3: Write a message on the cardboard square with markers, or use a fun computer font and print it out. Glue the edges of the cardboard to the back of the egg carton square.

Step 4: Fill the cups by gluing small trinkets and mementos into each. For cups that will have a photo, glue a large pom in place first. Cut photos into 1-1/4-inch circles, and glue them onto the poms.

Step 5: To make a hanger, glue the ends of a piece of gold cord to the back of the cardboard.

Keep reading to learn what quilling is and how to make a picture frame using quilling.

For more paper crafts for kids, check out:

Advertisement

Quilled Paper Picture Frame

A quilled paper picture frame is a unique way to display photos.
A quilled paper picture frame is a unique way to display photos.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Quilling, or curling strips of paper into elegant shapes, is a traditional American folk art. Make this beautiful quilled paper picture frame and place your best friend's picture inside.

What You'll Need:

  • Sheet of stiff black paper
  • Photograph
  • Strips of orange, teal, and yellow construction paper, 1/2 inch wide by 6 or 8 inches long
  • Scissors
  • Round chopstick or knitting needle
  • White glue
  • Paper plate

How to Make a Quilled Paper Picture Frame:

Step 1: Trim the photograph and glue it to the middle of the black paper. Cut four strips of paper, each one inch longer than a side of the photo.

Advertisement

Quilling involves curling strips
Quilling involves curling strips

Step 2: Wrap the end of a strip tightly around the chopstick. Curl the ends of each strip enough for the strips to fit along the sides of the picture with curls meeting at the corners.

Step 3: Put glue puddle on plate. Dip bottom edge of curl into glue, then set down at side of photo. Repeat for other sides of photo. Make curled strips for the outside edges of the paper; add two curls for each side. Glue strips down.

Step 4: Make six heart-shaped curls by folding a four- or five-inch strip of paper in half, then curling both ends toward the middle. Glue a heart curl above and one below the photo. Glue two heart curls on each side of the photo, fanning out from the middle.

Step 5: Make S-shaped curls by curling the ends of a three-inch strip of paper in opposite directions. Make spiral curls by curling a two- or three-inch strip all the way up.

Step 6: Glue S curls and spiral curls into the open areas of your frame to create a pretty design.

Step 7: Make a cardboard stand to set your picture on your desk, or glue a loop of ribbon on the back to hang it.

Keep reading to learn how to make more awesome picture frames.

For more paper crafts for kids, check out:

Advertisement

Beans Galore Picture Frame

Beans Galore Picture Frame
Beans Galore Picture Frame
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The colorful dry beans in the Beans Galore picture frame turn a photograph into a very special keepsake that can be put on the refrigerator or placed in your school locker.

What You'll Need:

  • Cardboard
  • Bag of dried mixed-bean soup
  • 2 magnet strips

Tools:

  • Ruler
  • Pencil
  • Craft knife
  • White glue

How to make a Beans Galore picture frame: Step 1: Measure and cut a piece of cardboard two to three inches taller and wider than your photograph. Cut a hole in the middle where your photograph will show through. If you are old enough to use the craft knife yourself, be very careful. Craft knives are very sharp.

Advertisement

Step 2: Pour the dried beans into a big bowl. Separate the different types of beans you want to use into piles.

Step 3: Pick a type of bean to go on the sides and a type for the top and bottom inside rows. Squirt a line of glue on the cardboard and lay a row of these beans along the inside edges of the frame.

Place a second row of beans on the frame. (Step 4)
Place a second row of beans on the frame. (Step 4)
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Step 4: Select another bean to go on next. Squirt another line of white glue next to your first row of beans, and place a second row on the frame. Keep adding lines of beans until your frame is filled.

Fill in all the space with a variety of beans. (Step 4)
Fill in all the space with a variety of beans. (Step 4)
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Step 5: Let your bean frame dry for an hour or more. If any of the beans are loose, squirt more white glue around them.

Step 6: Glue magnet pieces to the top and bottom of the frame. Tape photograph into frame.

Remember your vacation with the next picture frame for kids.

For more paper crafts for kids, check out:

Advertisement

Beachy-Keen Picture Frame

Sprinkle sand on the glue. (Step 4)
Sprinkle sand on the glue. (Step 4)
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Surprise a parent or a friend with this Beachy-Keen picture frame. Add a picture from your favorite vacation spot and it is sure to be put in an honored place.

What You'll Need:

  • Corrugated cardboard
  • Sand
  • 6 inches of grosgrain
  • Ribbon, 3/8 inch wide
  • Assorted shells

Tools:

  • White paper
  • Pencil
  • Scissors
  • Ruler
  • Waxed paper
  • Craft knife
  • Tacky glue
  • Craft stick

How to make a Beachy-Keen picture frame: Step 1: Cut two pieces of cardboard, one 6x7-3/4 inches and another 5-3/4x7-1/2 inches. Trace the easel pattern onto white paper and cut it out. Step 2: Draw around the easel pattern onto cardboard and cut it out. On the larger piece of cut cardboard, measure in 1-1/2 inches from each side and draw lines and cut out the center.

Advertisement

Step 3: Place the frame on waxed paper. Squirt glue all over one side of the frame and use the craft stick to spread a smooth layer over the whole surface.

Step 4: Pour sand over the glue and shake extra onto paper. Let frame dry.

Step 5: Turn frame sand side down on waxed paper and apply a thick line of glue down each side of frame and across the top about 1/2 inch in from the edge. Place smaller cut piece of cardboard on top of glue.

Glue a smaller piece of cardboard to the back of the frame. (Step 5)
Glue a smaller piece of cardboard to the back of the frame. (Step 5)
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Step 6: Apply glue to top part of easel. Glue easel on center back of frame so that the bottom edges are even. Cover with waxed paper and place a heavy book on top. Let glue dry.

Step 7: Bend the easel back so that the frame can stand up. Cut a three-inch length of ribbon and apply glue to 1/4 inch of each end of ribbon. Place ribbon between easel and frameback, 1-1/2 inches up from the bottom edges. Put a plastic bag between the easel and the frame to stop layers from sticking together. Lay flat to dry.

Glue the ribbon between the easel and the frame back. (Step 7)
Glue the ribbon between the easel and the frame back. (Step 7)
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Step 8: Place shells on frame where you want them. Glue shells to frame.

Let glue dry.

Glue shells to frame. (Step 8)
Glue shells to frame. (Step 8)
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Learn how you can use popcorn to make a cool picture frame next.

For more paper crafts for kids, check out:

Advertisement

Popcorn Picture Frame

Popcorn Picture Frame
Popcorn Picture Frame
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The next time you make popcorn, save some for this fun popcorn picture frame. Try not to eat it all as you create this picture frame kids' craft.

What You'll Need:

  • Popped popcorn (air-popped or plain microwave varieties work best)
  • Small self-standing picture frame (matte)
  • Craft glue
  • Colored pebbles or marbles

Be sure to let the popcorn cool before starting this project. Don't put butter or salt on it, either.

Advertisement

How to make a popcorn picture frame:

Step 1: Glue a layer of popcorn around the edge of the frame.

Step 2: Let the glue dry, then glue some pebbles, marbles, or any other kind of colorful decorations on the frame wherever you want.

Step 3: Let the glue dry again, then fill in any remaining gaps with more popcorn.

For more paper crafts for kids, check out:

ABOUT THE CRAFT DESIGNERS

Quilled Paper Picture Frame by Sharon Broutzas, Rice Freeman-Zachery, Connie Matricardi, Susan Milord, Lynette Schuepbach, Kim Solga, Florence Temko.

Beachy-Keen Picture Frame by Janelle Hayes and Kim Solga.

Popcorn Picture Frame by Janelle Hayes and Kim Solga.

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...