There's no better way to display photos of your favorite people than in beautiful picture frames. In this article, you'll learn how to make picture frames for kids. Why go to the store and sort through the numerous frame options when you can just as easily make picture frames yourself?

Picture frames are also ideal gifts to give. So whether you're creating for yourself or for friends and family, making picture frames is such a simple craft that you'll soon be searching for more photos to fill all your frames.

Follow the links below to learn how to make your own picture frames:

Making Memories Picture Frame

Celebrate your favorite sports team or a special year with a memorable picture frame.

Quilled Paper Picture Frame

Practice the American folk art skill of quilling with this exquisite picture frame.

Beans Galore Picture Frame

Mother Nature supplies the materials for this beautiful beans galore picture frame.

Beachy-Keen Picture Frame

You'll be on a permanent vacation when you put your vacation photos in this tropical picture frame.

Popcorn Picture Frame

Try not to eat all the popcorn before you finish making this delightful picture frame.

Keep reading to learn how to make an egg-cellent picture frame made out of an empty egg carton.

