How to Make a Key Hook from an Altoids Tin

" " Kate Pruitt loves to makes lists and notes. To keep up with everything, she's created an Altoids tin key hook and message board. Courtesy Kate Pruitt/ Design*Sponge

Where are your keys? They've gone missing again, haven't they? Now you're late for work, for a date, for a doctor's appointment -- simply because you don't have a good place to keep your keys.

Artist and do-it-yourself design editor Kate Pruitt feels your pain. This is why she came up with her Altoids tin key hook project. Pruitt became a tinnovator -- a crafty person who creates novel uses for old Altoids mints tins -- somewhat accidentally. After being asked to create four projects per month from a single source material for the Design*Sponge blog, she happened upon a bin filled with old Altoids tins and concluded that they were too versatile to pass up. "I have always loved small things and the idea of pocket-sized inventions," Pruitt says. "Plus, the mints are tasty" [source: Pruitt].

Pruitt came up with a wide variety of projects using Altoids tins -- from a desktop Zen garden to a travel photo frame and album -- but her crowning achievement for the month she dedicated to Altoids tins projects might be her key hook.

The concept is simple enough: Pruitt took an old Altoids tin, painted it and added a key hook. Sometimes, though, a little of a good thing isn't quite sufficient. Pruitt says that she and her boyfriend are "compulsive list and note makers." To help clean up the piles of paper scraps littering her place and to prevent those lists and notes from getting as lost as her keys, Pruitt added a few Altoids tins to her key hook and created a message board to accompany it [source: Pruitt].

Together, the row of brightly colored Altoids tins provides a quick blast of color to any entryway as well as a practical way to maintain an orderly life. Learn how to make Kate Pruitt's Altoids tin key hook and message board on the next page.

Tinnovator Name: Kate Pruitt

Location: Oakland, Calif.

Occupation: Artist and Do-It-Yourself Editor

Tinnovating Since: 2009

