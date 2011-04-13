How to Make a House Out of Popsicle Sticks

To make a house out of popsicle sticks you will need popsicle sticks, glue, and a light piece of cardboard. Here's what to do: 1. Make two rows of 15 popsicle sticks next to each other, tip to tip. You now have 15 pairs of sticks. 2. Take one new stick and put glue on the entire flat side. 3. Place the glued stick on top of a pair of sticks. The center of the glued stick should be where the two sticks meet, glue side down. Hold the sticks in place while pressing down. 4. Put glue on the entire second side of the stick that's glued on the first pair. 5. Place the next pair of sticks on top of the glued stick, again with the ends of the two sticks in the center of the glued stick. 6. Repeat steps 2 to 5 until all 15 pairs of popsicle sticks have been glued down. You now have 30 rows of sticks, alternating singles and pairs. This is one wall. 7. Repeat steps 1 through 6 until all four walls are made. 8. Hold one wall upright with a pair of sticks on the bottom. Put glue on one end of the flat side of one of the 15 outer sticks. (Although you have 30 rows, there are only 15 outer sticks). 9. Hold another wall with a single stick on the bottom. Glue the two walls together, forming a corner. Press down. 10. Repeat steps 8 and 9 to attach all four walls. Be sure to alternate between having single and paired sticks on the bottom. You now have a square. You may want to put a large heavy book on the house until the glue dries. This will press the sticks in place. 11. Cut a piece of cardboard so that it's twice the width of the house. 12. Fold the cardboard in half and then let it open. You now have a V-shaped piece of cardboard. This will be the roof. 13. Glue popsicle sticks along the entire length of the roof. 14. Glue the roof onto the house after all the popsicle sticks have dried.