How to Make a Box Out of Paper

Take a square piece of paper. The bigger the paper, the larger your box will be.

Fold the paper evenly in half horizontally and then vertically.

Open the paper.

Fold each corner of the square into the center of the paper. Make sure that the edges of the paper line up with the folds you made earlier.

Turn the paper so that the flaps you just made are face-down.

Fold the top and bottom of the square in half, into the center of the square. You now have two columns.

Open the folds you just made. You once again have a square.

Turn the square over. The flaps are now face-up.

Place the paper so it looks like a diamond. Open the top and bottom triangular flaps, but keep the side flaps closed.

Fold the left and right sides of the piece of paper in half into the center.

Fold down the top corner of the paper to the right to make a crease. Open up the fold.

Fold down the top corner of the paper to the left to make a crease. Open up the fold.

Fold down the bottom corner of the paper to the right to make a crease. Open up the fold.

Fold down the bottom corner of the paper to the left to make a crease. Open up the fold.

Open the flaps in the center of the model and fold the paper along the creases that you just made. This step will create the outer sides of the box.