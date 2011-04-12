How to Make a Box Out of Paper

Origami -- the ancient Japanese art made out of paper -- is a beautiful way to decorate your workspace. Simply by making folds in a small square of paper, you can create a box that can be used to hold paperclips or candies [source: Origami Instructions]. Read the steps listed below and learn about how you can make a box out of a piece of origami paper.
- Take a square piece of paper. The bigger the paper, the larger your box will be.
- Fold the paper evenly in half horizontally and then vertically.
- Open the paper.
- Fold each corner of the square into the center of the paper. Make sure that the edges of the paper line up with the folds you made earlier.
- Turn the paper so that the flaps you just made are face-down.
- Fold the top and bottom of the square in half, into the center of the square. You now have two columns.
- Open the folds you just made. You once again have a square.
- Turn the square over. The flaps are now face-up.
- Place the paper so it looks like a diamond. Open the top and bottom triangular flaps, but keep the side flaps closed.
- Fold the left and right sides of the piece of paper in half into the center.
- Fold down the top corner of the paper to the right to make a crease. Open up the fold.
- Fold down the top corner of the paper to the left to make a crease. Open up the fold.
- Fold down the bottom corner of the paper to the right to make a crease. Open up the fold.
- Fold down the bottom corner of the paper to the left to make a crease. Open up the fold.
- Open the flaps in the center of the model and fold the paper along the creases that you just made. This step will create the outer sides of the box.
- Fold the top of the model into the box to create the inner sides and inner bottom of the box [source: Origami Fun].
