Top 5 Things around the House to Make an Original Christmas Ornament

" " Store-bought Christmas ornaments like these are pretty, but they can be pricey, too. Homemade ornaments can be inexpensive and fun to create. iStockphoto /Joe_Potato

It's all too easy to spend a lot of money during the holiday season. There's always some other gift to buy, some last-minute party, some friend who surprises you with a gift and thereby obligates you to reciprocate.

One of the easiest ways to save money during the holidays is on home decorations. That doesn't mean you have to forego having a brilliant, colorful tree. It just means you don't have to cover the tree with store-bought baubles and knickknacks. With a little ingenuity, you can create charming ornaments of your own.

Learning how to create original Christmas ornaments is highly rewarding. You can be confident of having a tree that looks like no other, and you're contributing to -- perhaps even starting -- family traditions. As you get more comfortable with crafting, you may discover that you also have a handy way of creating memorable, one-of-a-kind gifts for your loved ones.

Plus, when the winter wind is howling, ornament crafting is a fun, cozy way to spend an evening. Get the family together for a craft night. Or invite a few friends over, turn up the holiday music, fire up the glue gun and get creative. Split a bottle of wine, or mull some cider. You could turn your ornament-making party into an annual event.

To craft ornaments, start early. Though homemade ornaments are usually inexpensive, they can take a lot of time to make.

In this article, we'll look at ways to create ornaments from materials you probably already have around the house -- old magazines, paper, cards and envelopes, scraps of ribbon, snapshots, old clothes, even food. You might need to purchase a simple tool or two, but most of these projects require little more than scissors, glue, paint and varnish.

We'll start with a project that not only gives you ornaments -- it also helps you get rid of that outdated stack of magazines. Read on.