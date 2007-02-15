Like leaves in the wind, the pieces of the Windblown Puzzle quilt block are arranged to give a swirling sense of movement. But they also fit together as neatly as the pieces of a jigsaw puzzle. This neatly designed quilt block is part of the Country Cupboard quilt design. Download the Windblown Puzzle quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. Be sure to enlarge the pattern at 125%.

To make the Windblown Puzzle quilt block:

Cut:

A: Cut 2, and cut 2 from contrasting fabric. (Can also be 4 different fabrics.) B: Cut 4, cut 4 from contrasting fabric, and cut 4 from second contrasting fabric. C: Cut 4. D: Cut 2. E: Cut 2.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This version of the Windblown Puzzle quilt block uses intense colors.

Stitch:

Stitch A to contrast A; make 2. Stitch AA to AA to make a 4-patch, matching unlike fabrics. Stitch B to contrast B; make 4. Stitch BB to second contrast B, then stitch to C. Make 4. Stitch BBBC pieces to sides of 4-patch. Stitch a D to top and bottom of square. Stitch an E to each side to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This Windblown Puzzle quilt block has a more muted background.

If you like this quilt block, consider using it in the beautiful Blowing in the Wind Quilt Pattern. Also check out the other quilt blocks from our Country Cupboard quilt design.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.