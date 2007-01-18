The Wayward Daisy quilt block is part of the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. The flower is the central figure on the square and is fun to make. Download the Wayward Daisy quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.
To make the Wayward Daisy quilt block:
Cut:
Background: Cut 1. All other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics.
Leaves: Cut 2. Petals: Cut 5. Flower center: Cut 1. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)
Stitch:
Place and fuse all pieces. By machine, applique; all fused pieces using narrow zigzag stitch. Use same stitch to make flower veins and stem.
(Variation: Hand-stitch thin cord to fabric for stem.)
Sew beads around bottom of flower center.
Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make the Daisy Chain Quilt pattern. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other garden quilt blocks.
Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.
