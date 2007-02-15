" " Quilt design. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Watermelon quilt block is part of the

Too pretty to eat, the Watermelon quilt block combines a luscious slice of watermelon with an interesting border made of small, contrasting squares. If you piece several of these quilt blocks together, the border will create a pretty checkerboard type pattern. Or you can use a single Watermelon quilt block in your project, just to add a touch of summer. This quilt block is part of our Country Cupboard quilt design. Download the Watermelon quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. Be sure to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Watermelon quilt block:

Cut:

A: Cut 4, cut 20 from contrasting fabric, and cut 12 from second contrasting fabric.B: Cut 4. C: Cut 1 (piece includes area under watermelon). Seeds: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabric, and cut 12. Watermelon pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics, and cut 1 each. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The fabrics in this Watermelon quilt block echo the pattern of the block itself.

Stitch:

Stitch A to first contrast A; make 4. Stitch AA to B, and stitch AA to other side of B (contrast A's are next to B). Make 2. Stitch 5 contrast A's to 4 second contrast A's, alternating fabrics. Make 2. Stitch AABAA to A's strip; make 2. Stitch 3 contrast A's to 2 second contrast A's, alternating fabrics; make 2. Stitch A's strip to B; make 2. Stitch these pieces to either side of C. Stitch rows together. Fuse watermelon pieces to center, and fuse seeds to melon. By hand or machine, appliqué all fused pieces using narrow blanket stitch.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here is the Watermelon quilt block using another example of fabrics.

Like this quilt block? You can use it to make the Summer Treats Quilted Tablecloth Pattern. And check out the other quilt blocks that are in the Country Cupboard quilt design.Not what you're looking for? Try these:

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.