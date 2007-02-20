" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Watering Can Quilt uses the

The Watering Can Quilt pattern alternates our lovely Heart Can quilt block with plain blocks adorned with simple hearts and surrounds them with a double border. The result is a romantic quilt that you can give as a wedding or valentine's present or keep at home to add a loving touch to any room. To make the quilt, download the two-page Watering Can Quilt pattern as a PDF and print it out. Then enlarge the pattern at 125%.

To make the Watering Can Quilt:

Make 5 blocks, and cut 4 fabric squares. Cut 4 hearts, and fuse webbing to fabric. Fuse hearts to fabric squares. Sew together as shown. Add inner and outer borders. Finished size is about 36 inches square.

To make the Heart Can quilt block:

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. All other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics. Flowers and flower centers: Cut 3 each. All other pieces: Cut 1 each. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.) A: Cut 8, and cut 8 from contrasting fabric. B-I: Cut 4 each.

Stitch:

Fuse watering can, leaves, stems, and flowers to background square. Fuse heart to can. By hand or machine, appliqué all fused pieces using narrow blanket stitch.

If you like the Heart Can quilt block, check out the other quilt blocks in the Country Cupboard quilt design. Enjoyed this project? See our Wedding Quilt Patterns.

