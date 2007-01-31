" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This delightful table runner uses a repeat of the

You'll do a do-si-do when it's time to display this Twirling quilted table runner in your kitchen or dining room. Made by using a repeat of the Virginia Reel quilt block, the finished runner measures about 39 X 11 inches. Download the two-page Twirling quilted table runner pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.

To make the Twirling quilted table runner pattern:

Make 3 blocks. Sew them together, and add sashing, side borders, and large triangles on ends. Finished size is about 39 X 11 inches.

To make the Virginia Reel quilt block:

The Virginia Reel quilt block would make a fine addition to any quilting project.

Cut:

A: Cut 8, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. B: Cut 4. C: Cut 4. D: Cut 16. E: Cut 16.

(Note: Mark outside edge of template B, C, D, E; place this edge on straight of grain when cutting.)

Two subtle prints make an excellent fabric choice for this block.

Stitch:

Stitch A to contrast A, then sew on another A (sidebar); make 4. Stitch D to E; make 16. Stitch 4 DE's together to make a square (small pinwheel); make 4. Stitch B to C; make 4. Stitch BC's together to make a square (large pinwheel). Stitch a small pinwheel to each end of a sidebar; make 2. Stitch sidebar to each side of large pinwheel. Sew rows together to complete square.

Here's a similar fabric option in red.

To finish the table runner, select your favorite border from the Quilt Borders page. Like this quilt block? It is part of the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Looking for a different quilted table runner? Choose one from our Quilted Table Runner Patterns.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.