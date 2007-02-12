" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Twirling Quilt Pattern makes a lively and delightful quilt.

The Twirling Quilt Pattern is the perfect project to spark your creativity and have fun. The quilt pattern repeats the The Double Pinwheel Quilt Block and makes a 56 x 69 quilt. Download the two-page Twirling Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block to 125%.

To make the Twirling Quilt Pattern:

Make 32 blocks, and stitch them together as shown. Cut and stitch triangles to make quilt face. Add border. Finished size is about 56 x 69 inches.

To make the Double Pinwheel Quilt Block:

Cut:

Cut 1 of each number.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Take a playful approach to color and pattern with the Double Pinwheel Quilt Block.

Stitch:

Stitch strips together in order; place them as shown on pattern.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Double Pinwheel Quilt Block works well with solid color and patterned fabrics.

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy.