" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Traditional Treasures Quilt Design is great for those who would like variety and classic designs.

Traditional Treasures Quilt Blocks are timeless treasures -- blocks that have been stitched with love for hundreds of years. While new fabrics can give historical blocks a modern twist, they will still retain their old-time, special appeal.

Quilt all of the blocks together to make the traditional quilt design above. All of the quilt blocks described below are shown on the quilt design from left to right. Download the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design here for a closer look at the entire traditional treasures quilt design.

Advertisement

The Double Pinwheel Quilt Block is a quilt block to have fun with. Its playful design is reminiscent of colorful, whimsical pinwheels.

The Friendship Star (Variation) Quilt Block has a simple yet versatile design, with a four-pointed star as its focal point.

The Kaleidoscope Quilt Block is a unique quilt block that boasts a captivating symmetrical design.

The Square upon Square Quilt Block features a striking geometric design that will add depth of color and pattern to your quilt.

The Basket Quilt Block features a delightfully dainty dinner basket as its focal point.

The Flying Geese (Variation) Quilt Block will become one of your most often used quilt blocks. The simple, versatile design of this block makes it a favorite.

The Friendship Circle Quilt Block features shapely lines and smooth curves. This block will add a touch of softness to your finished quilt.

The Ohio Star Quilt Block offers as its focal point a single star with eight points.

The Log Cabin Quilt Block features a simple design with overlapping rows. This block is great for displaying a beautiful selection of pattern and color.

The Card Trick Quilt Block features four interlocking squares in a playful, geometric design that will make your quilt pop with color.

The Traditional Fan Quilt Block is a timeless quilt block that will elegantly showcase your skill with pattern and color.

The Chain (Variation) Quilt Block features an attractive geometric design with a chain of square shapes as the focal point.

The Chinese Fan Quilt Block is a versatile, beautiful quilt block. Its graceful curves allow for many color and pattern choices.

The Palm Tree Quilt Block will bring tropical charm to your quilt with its tropical palm tree focal point.

The Rail Fence Quilt Block features clean, simple lines that allow for dozens of choices and the best of your creativity.

The Four Corner Flowers Quilt Block offers a lively design. The block is separeted into four geometric flower segments.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy.