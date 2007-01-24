" " Garden quilt design ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Sweet Nectar quilt block is part of the

This sweet quilt block would look great on just about any quilt design, and even better on a garden-themed one. It's no surprise then that the Sweet Nectar quilt block is featured on the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. Download the Sweet Nectar quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.

To make the Sweet Nectar quilt block:

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. All other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics, and cut 1 each. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

This color combination really makes the hummingbird stand out.

Stitch:

Place and fuse all pieces. By machine, applique all fused pieces using narrow zigzag stitch. Use same stitch to make flower stamen, leaf vein, and bird's beak. Sew beads to ends of stamen, and sew on button for hummingbird eye.

Pretty pastels are a perfect choice for this quilt block.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.