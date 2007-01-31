" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This fun-to-make pattern uses hearts to create a clover.

Bring a bit o' luck to your latest quilting project with this Sweet Clover quilt block. You can find it among several other charming blocks on the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Download the Sweet Clover quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.

To make the Sweet Clover quilt block:

Cut:

A: Cut 4, and cut 4 from fusible webbing. B: Cut 8, and cut 8 from fusible webbing. C: (This is a 4-inch square.) Cut 1 from 4 similar fabrics.

(Variation: Cut background square as 1 piece of fabric.)

Stitch:

Sew C's together to make background square. With right side of A to fusible side of webbing A, sew together. Clip curves, and trim seam allowances. Cut a small slit in webbing, and turn. Make 4. Fuse all hearts to middle of background square, with points in middle of square. With right side of B to fusible side of webbing B, sew together along curve only. Clip curves, trim seam allowances, and turn. Make 8. Fuse B's to outside corners of background square. By hand or machine, appliqué all fused pieces using narrow blanket stitch.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. These fabric choices create an incredibly fun look.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.