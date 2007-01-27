" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This quilted wall hanging will make quite a statement.

The Sunshine quilted wall hanging is a unique pattern that uses four Sunshine Day quilt blocks to create a complete sun. The fabrics you choose will really set the tone for this piece. Download the two-page Sunshine quilted wall hanging pattern as a PDF, and print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125% before you get started.

To make the Sunshine quilted wall hanging pattern:

Make 4 blocks, and stitch together as shown. Add double picture frame border (see Borders page). Finished size is about 27 inches square.

To make the Sunshine Day quilt block:

This vibrant quilt block is part of the

Cut:

A: Cut 1. B: Cut 4. C: Cut 4. D: Cut 1, and cut 1 from reverse pattern. E: Cut 2. F: Cut 1, and cut 1 from reverse pattern. G: Cut 1, and cut 1 from reverse pattern. H: Cut 1.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The bold yellowish orange fabric really makes this variation work.

Stitch:

Stitch D to B, then stitch E to other side of B. Stitch B to other side of E, and stitch F to other side of B. Make 2. Stitch C to G, and stitch another C to other side of G. Make 2. Stitch H to CGC, and stitch reverse CGC to other side of H. Stitch DBEBF to one side of this piece, and stitch other DBEBF to other side (rays). Stitch rays to A.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Cute print fabrics are another great combination for this block.

Like this quilt block? It is part of the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. Love the garden theme? Make a quilt from our Garden and Floral Quilt Patterns.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.