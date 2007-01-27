" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This table runner will pretty up any dining room table.

Line your dining room table with this charming quilted table runner. Featuring three quilted sunflowers and a jagged edge border, the Sunflower Quilted table runner pattern will measure about 65 X 15 inches. Download the two-page Sunflower Quilted table runner pattern as a PDF, and print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125% before you get started.

To make the Sunflower Quilted table runner pattern:

Make 3 blocks, and cut 2 fabric squares. Stitch them together as shown. Add sashing between blocks and triangles on ends. Add jagged edge border (see Borders page). Finished size is about 65 X 15 inches.

To make the Summer Sunflower quilt block:

To make the Summer Sunflower quilt block:

Cut:

A: Cut 3, and cut 3 from contrasting fabric. B: Cut 2, and cut 2 from reverse pattern. C: Cut 12, and cut 2 from background fabric. D: Cut 4. E: Cut 2, and cut 2 from reverse pattern. F: Cut 2, and cut 2 from reverse pattern.



Stitch:

Stitch A to contrast A, and stitch A to other side of contrast A. Stitch contrast A to A, and stitch contrast A to other side of A. Stitch B to C, stitch background C to other side of C, stitch C to other side of background C, and stitch reverse B to C. Make 2. Stitch D to BCCCB, and stitch D to other side. Make 2. Stitch E to C, stitch F to other side of C, stitch C to other side of F. Make 4 (2 are reverse pattern). Stitch an ECFC to each side of AAA. Make 2. Stitch rows together to complete block.



Like this quilt block? It is part of the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. Love the garden theme? Make a quilt from our Garden and Floral Quilt Patterns.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.