" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. You'll be proud to display the Sun Shining quilt in your home.

The Sun Shining quilt pattern makes an incredible quilt that friends and family are sure to admire. The centerpiece of the pattern is a repeat of the Sun Rays quilt block arranged in a unique way. The finished quilt will measure about 32 inches square. Download the two-page Sun Shining quilt pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Sun Shining quilt pattern:

Make 5 blocks, and set blocks on point. Cut triangles to fit spaces to make a large square quilt face. Add blocks and bars border (see Quilt Borders page). Finished size is about 32 inches square.

To make the Sun Rays quilt block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This quilt block is sure to add a ray of sunshine to your quilting project.

Cut:

A: Cut 4, and cut 1 from contrasting fabric. B: Cut 4. C: Cut 4, and cut 4 from reverse pattern.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. A black fabric adds a dramatic touch.

Stitch:

Stitch C to long side of B; stitch reverse C to other long side of B. Make 4. Stitch A to CBC, and stitch A to other side of CBC. Make 2. Stitch CBC to contrast A, with C points directed away from A. Stitch CBC to other side of A, directing C points outward. Sew rows together, with all C points directed outward, to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Small prints are an excellent fabric variation.

Like this quilt block? It is part of the Stars, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Love the star theme? Make a quilt from our Star Quilt Patterns.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.