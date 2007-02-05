" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This quilt block is sure to add a ray of sunshine to your quilting project.

The Sun Rays quilt block is a simple yet beautiful design that looks like it's literally reaching beyond the fabric edges. It's just one of the many wonderful quilt blocks you'll find on the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Download the Sun Rays quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Sun Rays quilt block:

Cut:

A: Cut 4, and cut 1 from contrasting fabric. B: Cut 4. C: Cut 4, and cut 4 from reverse pattern.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. A black fabric adds a dramatic touch.

Stitch:

Stitch C to long side of B; stitch reverse C to other long side of B. Make 4. Stitch A to CBC, and stitch A to other side of CBC. Make 2. Stitch CBC to contrast A, with C points directed away from A. Stitch CBC to other side of A, directing C points outward. Sew rows together, with all C points directed outward, to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Small prints are an excellent fabric variation.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.