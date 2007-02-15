" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Summer Treats Quilted Tablecloth pattern uses the

Make this festive Summer Treats Quilted Tablecloth in time for your next Fourth of July celebration or summer family picnic. The tablecloth features variations on our Watermelon quilt block and would be charming on a picnic table or spread on the grass. To make the tablecloth, download the two-page Summer Treats Quilted Tablecloth pattern as a PDF and print it out. Be sure to enlarge the quilt blocks at 125%.

To make the Summer Treats Quilted Tablecloth:

Advertisement

Make 4 blocks, and cut 5 fabric squares. Fuse a watermelon to center of each fabric square. Sew blocks and squares together, and add sashing and border. Finished size is about 40 inches square.

To make the Watermelon quilt block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Watermelon quilt block is part of the

Cut:

A: Cut 4, cut 20 from contrasting fabric, and cut 12 from second contrasting fabric.B: Cut 4. C: Cut 1 (piece includes area under watermelon). Seeds: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabric, and cut 12. Watermelon pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics, and cut 1 each. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here is one example of fabrics you could use in the Watermelon quilt block.

Stitch:

Stitch A to first contrast A; make 4. Stitch AA to B, and stitch AA to other side of B (contrast A's are next to B). Make 2. Stitch 5 contrast A's to 4 second contrast A's, alternating fabrics. Make 2. Stitch AABAA to A's strip; make 2. Stitch 3 contrast A's to 2 second contrast A's, alternating fabrics; make 2. Stitch A's strip to B; make 2. Stitch these pieces to either side of C. Stitch rows together. Fuse watermelon pieces to center, and fuse seeds to melon. By hand or machine, appliqué all fused pieces using narrow blanket stitch.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here is the Watermelon quilt block using another combination of fabrics.

If you like this quilt block, check out the rest of the quilt blocks in the Country Cupboard quilt design. Enjoyed this project? See our other Quilted Tablecloth Patterns.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.