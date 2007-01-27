Add a burst of sunshine to your latest quilting project with the stunning Summer Sunflower quilt block. It's just one of the many ethereal blocks you'll find on the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. Download the Summer Sunflower quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.

To make the Summer Sunflower quilt block:

Cut:

A: Cut 3, and cut 3 from contrasting fabric. B: Cut 2, and cut 2 from reverse pattern. C: Cut 12, and cut 2 from background fabric. D: Cut 4. E: Cut 2, and cut 2 from reverse pattern. F: Cut 2, and cut 2 from reverse pattern.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. These fabric choices offer a traditional look.

Stitch:

Stitch A to contrast A, and stitch A to other side of contrast A. Stitch contrast A to A, and stitch contrast A to other side of A. Stitch B to C, stitch background C to other side of C, stitch C to other side of background C, and stitch reverse B to C. Make 2. Stitch D to BCCCB, and stitch D to other side. Make 2. Stitch E to C, stitch F to other side of C, stitch C to other side of F. Make 4 (2 are reverse pattern). Stitch an ECFC to each side of AAA. Make 2. Stitch rows together to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Several pretty prints give the quilt block a kaleidoscope effect.

Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make the Sunflower quilted table runner pattern. You can also try your hand at other quilted table runners and quilted mantel runners. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other garden quilt blocks.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.