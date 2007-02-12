" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Starry Quilted Table Runner Pattern

The Starry Quilted Table Runner Pattern makes a beautiful runner that will bring life to your table. The quilt pattern repeats the Ohio Star Quilt Block. You can include as many blocks as necessary to fit your mantel. Download the two-page Starry Quilted Table Runner Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block to 125%.

To make the Starry Quilted Table Runner Pattern:

Make 4 blocks. Stitch blocks together in a row, adding 2-inch sashing. Add side borders and triangles at ends. Sew tassels at points of triangles. Finished size is about 59 x 13 inches.

To make the Ohio Star Quilt Block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Ohio Star Quilt Block is from the

Cut:

A: Cut 8, and cut 8 from background fabric. B: Cut 1, and cut 4 from background fabric.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Ohio Star Quilt Block features an eight-point star as its focal point.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Stitch A to background A; make 8. Stitch AA to AA, match-ing unlike fabrics. Make 4. Stitch background B to AAAA, and then stitch background B to other side of AAAA, matching unlike fabrics. Make 2. Stitch AAAA to B, and then stitch AAAA to other side of B. Stitch rows together to

complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Ohio Star Quilt Block works with a variety of pattern and color choices.

Like this pattern? Check out the other Table Runner Patterns.

Advertisement

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy.