The Square upon Square Quilt Block is part of the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. This block features interlocking squares in a playful, geometic design. Download the Square upon Square Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Square upon Square Quilt Block:

Cut:

A: Cut 1. B: Cut 4. C: Cut 4. D: Cut 4. E: Cut 4.

Stitch:

Sew B's to sides of A. Stitch C's to sides of AB. Stitch D's to sides of ABC. Stitch E's to sides of ABCD. Make sure piece is square after each step.

Like this quilt block? Use it to make the Comfy Quilted Bed Linens Pattern.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy.