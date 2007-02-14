Spring Brunch Quilted Table Runner Pattern

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Spring Brunch Quilted Table Runner is the perfect backdrop for a meal, any time of year.

This festive Spring Brunch Quilted Table Runner is sure to be the hit of the ladies club or your next family party. Fun to make, the finished piece measures approximately 24 X 501/2-inches.

You'll Need:

1/6 yard pink fabric

1/2 yard green fabric

1/3 yard blue fabric

5/8 yard cream fabric

1/2 yard print fabric

Sewing machine

Pins

Thread: nylon, cream

Rotary cutter, self-healing mat, see-through ruler

11/2 yards batting

11/2 yards backing fabric

Gather the materials listed above, then check out the next page to learn how to make the charming quilted table runner.

