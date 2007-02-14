Spring Brunch Quilted Table Runner Pattern

This festive Spring Brunch Quilted Table Runner is sure to be the hit of the ladies club or your next family party. Fun to make, the finished piece measures approximately 24 X 501/2-inches.
You'll Need:
Advertisement
- 1/6 yard pink fabric
- 1/2 yard green fabric
- 1/3 yard blue fabric
- 5/8 yard cream fabric
- 1/2 yard print fabric
- Sewing machine
- Pins
- Thread: nylon, cream
- Rotary cutter, self-healing mat, see-through ruler
- 11/2 yards batting
- 11/2 yards backing fabric
Gather the materials listed above, then check out the next page to learn how to make the charming quilted table runner.
Not what you're looking for? Try these:
- Find a quilted table runner you love on our Quilted Table Runner Patterns page.
- Flip through our Quilt Patterns to find your next quilting project.
- Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.
Advertisement