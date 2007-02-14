Spring Brunch Quilted Table Runner Pattern

©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Spring Brunch Quilted Table Runner is the perfect backdrop for a meal, any time of year.

This festive Spring Brunch Quilted Table Runner is sure to be the hit of the ladies club or your next family party. Fun to make, the finished piece measures approximately 24 X 501/2-inches.

You'll Need:

Advertisement

  • 1/6 yard pink fabric
  • 1/2 yard green fabric
  • 1/3 yard blue fabric
  • 5/8 yard cream fabric
  • 1/2 yard print fabric
  • Sewing machine
  • Pins
  • Thread: nylon, cream
  • Rotary cutter, self-healing mat, see-through ruler
  • 11/2 yards batting
  • 11/2 yards backing fabric

Gather the materials listed above, then check out the next page to learn how to make the charming quilted table runner.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Advertisement

How to Make Spring Brunch Quilted Table Runner Pattern

Dress up your dining room table for your next party -- or for every day -- with this beautiful quilted table runner. It's fun to make and will go great with most decors.

To make the Spring Brunch Quilted Table Runner Pattern:

Advertisement

  1. Prewash and press all fabrics. This project is assembled using template-free rotary cutting. The first cut is always from selvage to selvage.
  2. Label each piece after cutting as indicated. From pink fabric: Cut a strip 41/2 inches wide, from that strip cut three 41/2-inch squares (piece E). Trim remainder of strip to 31/4 inches wide, from that strip cut six 31/4-inch squares. Cut these squares in half diagonally (piece C).
  3. From green fabric: Cut a strip 51/2 inches wide, from that strip cut three 51/2-inch squares. Cut these squares in quarters diagonally (piece D). For inner border: Cut 3 strips 1 inch wide; 2 strips 1 X 411/2 inches and 2 strips 1 X 16 inches. For binding: Cut 4 strips 2 inches wide.
  4. From blue fabric: Cut 2 strips 51/4 inches wide, from these strips cut twelve 51/4-inch squares. Cut these in half diagonally, then trim each triangle to a 2-inch trapezoid (piece B). (To cut trapezoid, place the 2-inch line of a ruler along the long edge of piece B and trim the triangle above 2-inch line.)
  5. From cream fabric: Cut a strip 51/2 inches wide, from this strip cut three 51/2-inch squares. Cut these squares in quarters diagonally (piece D). Trim remainder of strip to 31/4 inches, from this strip cut six 31/4-inch squares. Cut squares in half diagonally (piece C). Cut a strip 51/4 inches wide, from this strip cut six 51/4-inch squares. Cut these squares in half diagonally (piece A). Cut 4 strips 13/4 inches wide, from this strip cut 6 strips: 2 strips 13/4 X 39 inches, 2 strips 13/4 X 121/2 inches, 2 strips 13/4 X 15 inches.
  6. From print fabric: Cut 4 strips 4 inches wide. Cut 2 strips 4 X 421/2 inches and 2 strips 4 X 23 inches. If your fabric measures less than 421/2 inches wide you will have to piece side borders.
  7. To construct corner units: Sew 12 cream A pieces to 12 blue B pieces along longest edges. Sew 12 cream C pieces to each unit to form squares. Press seams toward cream pieces. Trim units to 41/2-inch square. (To square unit: Use a 6-inch bias square ruler. Place diagonal [45 degree line] along diagonal seam line and trim 2 sides, making sure that there is more than a 41/2-inch square remaining. Turn unit and realign ruler with 41/2-inch mark on 2 trimmed sides and trim remaining sides.)
  8. To construct side units: Sew 12 cream D pieces to 12 green D pieces. Press seam toward green. Sew 12 pink C pieces to 12 blue B pieces to form large triangle. Sew these 2 units together along longest edges. Press toward blue. Trim units to 41/2-inch square. (Trim for the corner unit; the center of square aligns with 21/4-inch mark on ruler.)
  9. Make 3 blocks with pink piece E as center of each (see photo of finished piece for placement).
  10. To make lattice: Sew two 121/2-inch cream strips to 2 blocks; sew blocks together (block-lattice-block-lattice-block). Sew a 39-inch lattice to each side; then sew a 15-inch lattice strip to top and bottom.
  11. To make borders: Sew side borders (421/2-inch pieces) on first; then sew on top and bottom.
  12. To finish: Cut backing fabric and batting about 2 inches larger than quilt face. Layer top, batting, and backing fabric; then baste. Quilt as desired by machine or hand. Bind (see How to Quilt for instructions).

Want more information? Try these:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...