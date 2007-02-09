" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Sipping Cider Quilted Wall Hanging pattern uses the

Never run out of cider with this pretty Sipping Cider Quilted Wall Hanging pattern. With three of our Apple Cider quilt blocks portraying jugs of cider, as well as apples added to the corners of the border, this wall hanging will keep you well-stocked all year long. To make the wall hanging, download the two-page Sipping Cider Quilted Wall Hanging pattern as a PDF and print it out. Be sure to enlarge the quilt blocks at 125%.

To make the Sipping Cider Quilted Wall Hanging:

Advertisement

Make 3 blocks, and cut out 4 more complete apples. Stitch blocks together in a row. Add sashing and border. Fuse apples to corner squares. Finished size is about 35 x 15 inches.

To make the Apple Cider quilt block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Apple Cider quilt block is part of the

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. All other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics, and cut 1 each. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here is one possibility for fabrics to use in the Apple Cider quilt block.

Stitch:

Fuse pieces to background square. Fuse label to bottle and letters to label. By hand or machine, appliqué all fused pieces using narrow blanket stitch.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here's a different combination of prints.

To finish the quilt, select the sashing and borders from the Quilt Borders page.

If you like the Apple Cider quilt block, check out the others that are part of the Country Cupboard quilt design. Enjoyed this project? See our other Quilted Kitchen Wall Hanging Patterns.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.