The Sawtooth Square Quilt Border Pattern features a richly detailed geometric incorporating a variety of contrasting shapes and figures. Download the Sawtooth Square Quilt Border Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt border to 125%.

To make the Sawtooth Square Quilt Border Pattern:

Stitch A to contrast A. Stitch AA to B, then stitch another AA to other side. Stitch AA to contrast B, then stitch another AA to other side. Stitch AABAA's together to needed lengths. Stitch a 9-patch made with B's to corners.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Sawtooth Square Quilt Border Pattern has a variety of shapes and figures.

