The Rickrack Quilt Border Pattern incorporates rickrack trim into its design, resulting in a quilt border with a charming, homespun look. Download the Rickrack Quilt Border Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern.

To make the Rickrack Quilt Border Pattern:

Corner square: Sew A to B; stitch C to AB. Stitch D to BAC, and stitch E to DBAC. Sides: Cut middle strips and inner and outer strips to needed lengths. Sew narrow strips to either side of wider strip. Sew strips and corners together, and stitch rickrack to inner and outer strips.

Rickrack trim adds a charming flair to the Rickrack Quilt Border Pattern.

