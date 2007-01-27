" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. A diamond star squares border really completes the look.

This fun-to-make wall hanging repeats My Favorite Flower quilt block four times to create a charming design. The finished size will measure about 29 inches square. Download the two-page Quilted Wall Flower Hanging pattern as a PDF, and print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125% before you get started.

To make the Quilted Wall Flower Hanging pattern:

Make 4 blocks, and stitch them together as shown. Add sashing and diamond star squares border (see Borders page). Finished size is about 29 inches square.

To make My Favorite Flower quilt block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Find this quilt block on the

Advertisement

Cut:

A: Cut 1. B: Cut 2. C: Cut 3, and cut 2 from background fabric. D: Cut 2. E: Cut 1. F: Cut 1, and cut 1 from reverse pattern. G: Cut 1. H: Cut 1, and cut 1 from reverse pattern. I: Cut 1, and cut 1 from reverse pattern.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Pretty prints are a great fabric choice for this block.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Stitch C's to background C's, alternating fabrics. Stitch a B to each end of C piece. Stitch D to E, and then stitch D to other side of E. Stitch F to G, and then stitch reverse F to other side of G. Stitch I to H. Make 2. Stitch IH to HI. Stitch FGF to top of IHHI. Sew rows together to complete block. Use a narrow zigzag stitch to make stamen, and sew a button to end of each.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here's another, totally different, use of print fabrics.

Like this quilt block? It is part of the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. Love the garden theme? Make a quilt from our Garden and Floral Quilt Patterns.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Jazz up the walls in the rest of your house, with these Quilted Wall Hanging Patterns and Quilted Kitchen Wall Hanging Patterns.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Advertisement

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.