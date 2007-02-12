The Quilted Friendship Star Quilt Pattern makes a beautiful and detailed 83 x 113 inch quilt. The quilt pattern repeats the Friendship Star (Variation) Quilt Block. Download the two-page Quilted Friendship Star Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block to 125%.

To make the Quilted Friendship Star Quilt Pattern:

Make 80 blocks, and stitch them together in 10 rows of 8 blocks. Add sashing and

double outer border. Finished size is about 83 x 113 inches.

To make the Friendship Star (Variation) Quilt Block:

Cut:

A: Cut 8, and cut 8 from contrasting fabric. B: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. C: Cut 1.

Stitch:

Stitch A to contrast A; make 8. Stitch AA to AA, matching unlike fabrics, to make 4-patch; make 4. Stitch B to contrast B; make 4. Stitch 4-patch to BB; stitch 4-patch to other side of BB. Make 2. Stitch BB to C; stitch BB to other side of C (make sure contrast B's are next to C). Sew rows together to complete block. Be sure to pay attention to placement of contrast B's when stitching rows together.

To finish the quilt, select your favorite border from the Quilt Borders page. Like this pattern? Check out the other Traditional Quilt Patterns or other Star Quilt Patterns.

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy.

