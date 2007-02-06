" " quilt design. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This block is part of the

The unique heart shape in the center of the Pride of the Bride quilt block gives the design its distinct look. It's just one of several wedding-themed blocks on the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Download the Pride of the Bride quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Pride of the Bride quilt block:

Cut:

A: Cut 1, and cut 1 from reverse pattern and contrasting fabric. (These pieces include area under C pieces.) B: Cut 1, and cut 1 from contrasting fabric. C: Cut 1, and cut 1 from fusible webbing; cut 1 from reverse pattern and contrasting fabric, and cut 1 reverse pattern from fusible webbing.

Stitch:

Stitch fusible side of webbing to right side of heart along outside edges. Make 2. Clip curves, and trim allowances. Turn. Fuse heart half to A, matching top of heart to notched edge of A. Make 2. Stitch B to top notch of heart/A, matching like fabrics. Make 2. Stitch triangles together, matching heart halves. By hand or machine, appliqué around curve of heart (but not notched edge) using narrow blanket stitch.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.