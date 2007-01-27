" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. You'll find the Pretty Maids quilt block on the

Featuring three dainty flowers all in a row, the Pretty Maids quilt block would be a great addition to any quilt or other quilted project. You'll find it and other darling quilt blocks on the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. Download the Pretty Maids quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.

To make the Pretty Maids quilt block:

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. All other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics. Leaves: Cut 6. Petals: Cut 12. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Bold blue and pink are great fabric choices for this block.

Stitch:

Place and fuse all pieces. By machine, applique all fused pieces using narrow zigzag stitch. Hand-stitch narrow cord on background for flower stems. Sew buttons to middle of flowers.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here's another great fabric variation.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.