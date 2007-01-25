" " See more ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. See how the Pretty Bird quilt block looks with other blocks

The Pretty Bird quilt block has the intricate look of an origami paper sculpture and is sure to impress everyone who sees it. It's just one of the many beautiful quilt blocks you'll find on the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. Download the Pretty Bird quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.

To make the Pretty Bird quilt block:

Cut:

A: Cut 2. B-J: Cut 1 each.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This simple fabric variation really makes the bird stand out.

Stitch:

Stitch C to B, and stitch D to BC. Stitch A to BCD, and stitch A to other side of BCD. Stitch E to F, then stitch G to EF. Stitch H to other side of EFG. Stitch I to EFGH. Stitch J to bottom of EFGHI. Stitch 2 pieces together to complete block. Sew a bead on for eye.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Go wild with printed fabrics for a completely different look.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.