" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Take a peek at this and the other blocks used to make

This darling quilt block features three little blooms popping out of a pot, as if to embrace the first days of Spring. As one of the blocks on the Fresh from the Garden quilt design, the Peeping Out quilt block is a must for all garden lovers. Download the Peeping Out quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.

To make the Peeping Out quilt block:

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. Ribbon or cording: Cut 3 pieces to needed lengths. All other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics. Pot pieces: Cut 1 each. Flowers, leaves: Cut 3 each. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The green background really brings home the garden feel.

Stitch:

Place and fuse all pieces, being sure ends of ribbon are under flowers and leaves before fusing. By machine, applique all fused pieces using narrow zigzag stitch. Sew buttons to middle of flowers.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here's another charming variation.

Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make the Gardening Apron quilted clothing pattern. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other garden quilt blocks.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.