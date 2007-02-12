The Ohio Star Quilt Block is from the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. This block features an eight-pointed star in a lively design. Download the Ohio Star Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Ohio Star Quilt Block:

Cut:

A: Cut 8, and cut 8 from background fabric. B: Cut 1, and cut 4 from background fabric.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Ohio Star Quilt Block features an eight-point star as its focal point.

Stitch:

Stitch A to background A; make 8. Stitch AA to AA, match-ing unlike fabrics. Make 4. Stitch background B to AAAA, and then stitch background B to other side of AAAA, matching unlike fabrics. Make 2. Stitch AAAA to B, and then stitch AAAA to other side of B. Stitch rows together to

complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Ohio Star Quilt Block works with a variety of pattern and color choices.

Like this quilt block? Use it to make the Starry Quilted Table Runner Pattern. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other Traditional Fan Quilt Blocks.

