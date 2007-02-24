Making Quilt Templates

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Use scissors to cut out a quilt template.

To make templates from full-size patterns, trace the pattern onto template plastic with a sharp pencil or a fine-tipped permanent pen. Use scissors to cut out the templates.

