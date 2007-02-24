Making Quilt Templates

©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Use scissors to cut out a quilt template.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Use scissors to cut out a quilt template.

To make templates from full-size patterns, trace the pattern onto template plastic with a sharp pencil or a fine-tipped permanent pen. Use scissors to cut out the templates.

Not what you're looking for? Try:

  • Prewashing fabrics is a necessary step in quilting prep work. Learn helpful tips in Prewashing Quilt Fabric.
  • Before you begin a quilting project, it's best to take the time on the front end and complete quilting prep work. Learn more on our Quilting Preparation page.
  • Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...