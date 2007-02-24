Making Quilt Templates

To make templates from full-size patterns, trace the pattern onto template plastic with a sharp pencil or a fine-tipped permanent pen. Use scissors to cut out the templates.
Not what you're looking for? Try:
- Prewashing fabrics is a necessary step in quilting prep work. Learn helpful tips in Prewashing Quilt Fabric.
- Before you begin a quilting project, it's best to take the time on the front end and complete quilting prep work. Learn more on our Quilting Preparation page.
- Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.
Advertisement