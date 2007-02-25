Machine Applique Quilt Technique

The machine appliqué quilt technique is the perfect one to use when you need to add an extra piece onto a quilt, but don't have the time to appliqué by hand. Many quilters even prefer this form of appliqué because of the even stiches created by the sewing machine.

For the machine appliqué quilt technique, there is no seam allowance added to pattern pieces. Use fusible webbing to hold the appliqué firmly in place. Follow the manufacturer's instructions to iron fusible webbing to the wrong side of the appliqué fabric. Trace the pattern piece on the paper side of the fusible webbing, cut out the appliqué, and follow the manufacturer's instructions to bond it to the background fabric.

Stitch around the appliqué using a 1/8-inch- to 3/16-inch-wide zigzag stitch. The stitches should be close together, but not so close that the fabric does not feed smoothly through the machine.

