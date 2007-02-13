" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The soft, fluid lines of the Friendship Quilt Pattern make it a unique quilt.

The Lines of Friendship Quilt Pattern makes a unique quilt that is 40 inches square. The quilt pattern repeats the Friendship Circle Quilt Block. You can include as many blocks as necessary to fit your mantel. Download the two-page Lines of Friendship Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block to 125%.

To make the Lines of Friendship Quilt Pattern:

Make 16 blocks, and stitch them together in 4 rows of 4 blocks as shown. Add border. Finished size is about 40 inches square.

To make the Friendship Circle Quilt Block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Friendship Circle Quilt Block is from th

Cut:

A: Cut 2. B: Cut 2. C: Cut 1.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Keeping a consistent color theme with the Friendship Circle Quilt Block results in a beautiful quilt block.

Stitch:

Stitch A to B; make 2. Stitch AB to C, and stitch BA to other side of C to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Friendship Circle Quilt Block can also feature a consistent theme of pattern .

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy.