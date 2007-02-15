" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Kitchen Kettle Quilted Wall Hanging uses the

The Kitchen Kettle Quilted Wall Hanging is an image of home that will brighten up your kitchen or dining room or any nook that you want to be particularly cozy. The wall hanging uses the Teapot quilt block to make a simple, charming pattern. To make the wall hanging, download the two-page Kitchen Kettle Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern as a PDF and print it out. Be sure to enlarge the quilt blocks at 125%.

To make the Kitchen Kettle Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern:

Make 5 blocks, and cut 5 fabric squares. Add sashing and a double border. Finished size is about 40 inches square.

To make the Teapot quilt block:

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. All other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics, and cut 1 each. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

Stitch:

Fuse pieces to background. By hand or machine, appliqué all fused pieces using narrow blanket stitch. Embroider handle using backstitch and 2 strands of floss.

To finish the quilt, select the sashing and borders from the Quilt Borders page.

If you like this quilt block, check out the others that are part of the Country Cupboard quilt design. Enjoyed this project? See our other Quilted Kitchen Wall Hanging Patterns.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.