" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Jagged Edge Quilt Border Pattern

The Jagged Edge Quilt Border Pattern is a complex yet stunning quilt border. Constructing this quilt border is worth the challenge. Download the Jagged Edge Quilt Border Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt border to 125%.

To make the Jagged Edge Quilt Border Pattern:

Advertisement

Step 1: Cut 3-inch strips to needed lengths. Fold strip in half, and iron to crease. Open. From bottom edge to crease, make a vertical cut every 3 inches. From top to crease, cut off 11/2 inches from right side of fabric. Make a vertical cut every 3 inches down to crease.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. There are three steps to constructing the Jagged Edge Quilt Border Pattern.

Step 2: Work with wrong side of fabric up. Above crease, fold down top left corner of each square to crease to make triangles. Below crease, fold up bottom left corner to crease to make triangles. Iron.

Step 3: Fold bottom up at crease. Fold triangles in back row to front, and fold triangles in front to back. Baste along bottom edge.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The overlapping triangles of the Jagged Edge Quilt Border Pattern gently frame the edge of your quilt.

Use this border on your favorite quilt pattern from the Quilt Patterns page. Like this quilt border? Check out the other Quilt Border Patterns.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.