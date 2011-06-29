How to Make a Quilt Rack

A new quilt is a fantastic way to give your bedroom a lift by adding life to your room [source: Martha Stewart]. A quilt rack is not only nice addition at the foot of your bed, it's a place to hang your quilt neatly thereby extending its life. Let's see now how to make the quilt rack.

Materials needed:

1 inch thick plywood sheet

Electric saw

Miter saw

Screws and screwdriver

Sandpaper

Varnish

Here's what to do:

Cut the plywood into two stiles 8-by-32-inches (20.32-by-81.28-centimeters) each (these will be the two end pieces of the rack), four horizontal cross-beams 2-by-26-inches (5-by-66.04-centimeters) each (three at the top of the frame and one at the bottom), and two horizontal feet 2-by-10-inches (5-by-25.4-centimeters) each (these help stabilize the rack). Cut the end of the two horizontal feet pieces at a 45 degree angle, using the miter saw. Cut the corners of the stiles an angle using the miter saw. Draw a vertical line down the center of each stile. The line will be 4 inches (10.16 centimeters) from each side. Mark a spot for a screw on the line you just drew 2½ inches (6.35 centimeters) from the top. Mark two spots for screws, halfway between the line you drew and the edge of the stile, 6 inches (15.24 centimeters) from the top. Mark a spot on the line for a screw, 4 inches (10.16 centimeters) from the bottom. Mark two spots for screws halfway between the line and the edge of the stile, ¾ inch (1.9 centimeters) from the bottom. Repeat this procedure on the other stile. Drill holes for the screws at all the spots you marked above. Screw the two feet pieces into the two holes at the bottom of both stiles. The 10-inch (25.4-centimeter) length should sit on the floor. Screw three horizontal crossbeams into the three holes at the top. Screw one crossbeam into the holes on the bottom of both stiles. The crossbeams should be screwed in so that the 2-inch (5-centimeter) thick side is uppermost. Sand down the rack and varnish [source: Lowes].