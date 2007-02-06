" " Country Cupboard quilt design. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Hourglass quilt block is one of 20 blocks in the

Our Hourglass quilt block has a design that will remind you of times gone by -- when people used hourglasses instead of digital watches and had quilting parties instead of instant messaging each other. The Hourglass is one of the blocks in the Country Cupboard quilt design. Download the Hourglass quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern, and enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Hourglass quilt block:

Cut:

A: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. B: Cut 16. C: Cut 8, and cut 8 from contrasting fabric. D: Cut 1.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Hourglass quilt block has a pleasing geometrical pattern.

Stitch:

Stitch C to contrast C; make 8. Stitch CC to CC, matching unlike colors (4-patch). Make 4. Stitch B to A, then stitch another B to other side of A. Make 8. Stitch BAB to contrast BAB (flying geese square); make 4. Stitch 4-patch to side of flying geese square, then stitch 4-patch to other side of flying geese square. Make 2. Stitch a flying geese square to D, with points directed out. Stitch another flying geese square to other side of D, with points directed out. Stitch rows together to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Strongly contrasting colors make a striking quilt block.

Like this quilt block? You can use it in the Timeless Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern. Or look at the other quilt blocks that are part of the Country Cupboard Quilt Design.

Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.