The Home Sweet Home quilt block adds a sentimental touch to whatever it adorns. Its simple design includes a contrasting frame around the "Home Sweet Home" phrase, with two small hearts for decoration. The Home Sweet Home quilt block is from our Country Cupboard quilt design. Download the Home Sweet Home quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. Be sure to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Home Sweet Home quilt block:

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. Hearts: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabric, and cut 2. Letters: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabric, and cut 1 each. Strips: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabric, and cut 4. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here is a pretty set of fabrics for the Home Sweet Home quilt block.

Stitch:

Fuse vertical strips 1 inch in from each side. Fuse horizontal strips 1 inch in from top and bottom edges. Fuse letters and hearts in middle of square. By hand or machine, appliqué all fused pieces using narrow blanket stitch.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. An alternative selection of fabrics for the Home Sweet Home quilt block.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.