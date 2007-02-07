" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This quilted wall hanging is made up of five

The Hearts in a Row Wall Hanging is exactly what it sounds like -- five of our Double Heart Quilt bBocks joined to make a lovely little wall hanging. Use it to add a loving decoration to any room. To make the quilt, download the two-page Hearts in a Row Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern as a PDF and print it out. Be sure to enlarge the quilt blocks at 125%.

To make the Hearts in a Row Quilted Wall Hanging:

Make 5 blocks, and stitch them together in a row. Add border and bows. Finished size is about 49 x 13 inches.

To make the Double Heart Quilt Block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Double Heart quilt block is part of the

Cut:

A: Cut 2. B: Cut 2. C: Cut 1. D: Cut 2. E: Cut 2. F: Cut 1, and cut 1 from reverse pattern (pieces include area under appliqué). G: Cut 1. H: Cut 1 (piece includes area under appliqué). I: Cut 2. J: Cut 1, and cut 1 from reverse pattern. K: Cut 2 (pieces include area under appliqué). L: Cut 1. Small heart: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabric, and cut 1 (do not add seam allowance).

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. These prints work well with the Double Heart quilt block.

Stitch:

Row 1: Stitch A to B; stitch C to other side of B. Stitch B to other side of C, and stitch A to other side of B. Row 2: Stitch E to left top of F; stitch G to right side of EF; stitch reverse F to G. Stitch E to top right of F. Stitch H to bottom, and stitch a D to each side. Row 3: Stitch I to J, then stitch on K. Make 2 (1 is reverse pattern). Stitch squares together. Sew rows together in order. Stitch L to top. Fuse heart to middle of square. By hand or machine, appliqué heart using narrow blanket stitch.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Try a darker combination of fabrics for a different design.

If you like this quilt block, check out the others that are part of the Country Cupboard quilt design. Enjoyed this project? See our other Quilted Wall Hanging Patterns.

Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.