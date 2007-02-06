" " quilt design ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This quilt block is part of the

Quilt to your little heart's delight with the Heart's Delight quilt block. It's just one of the adorable blocks you'll find on the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Repeat the quilt block in several rows to create a pleasing design like the Hearts and Flowers quilt pattern. Download the Heart's Delight quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Heart's Delight quilt block:

Cut: (For pieces A, B, and C, choose 2 color palettes.) A-C: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. D: Cut 4 (pieces include area under appliquéd pieces). E: Cut 1, and cut 1 from fusible webbing.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. These vibrant fabrics create a fun look.

Stitch:

Sew A to bottom of B, then stitch AB to bottom of C. Make 8 (make 4 in 1 color palette and 4 in the other, keeping 2 sets of colors consistent). Trace ABC piece on fusible webbing 8 times; cut out. Sew fusible side of webbing to right side of fabric, stitching only along top curve. Clip curves, trim seam allowances, and turn. Make 8. Fuse an ABC piece to corner of D, and fuse other color palette ABC piece to other corner of D (keep 1 palette to right side and other palette to left side). Make 4. Sew D pieces together to make a square. For E, with fusible side of webbing to right side of fabric, stitch together. Clip curves, and trim allowance. Cut a small slit in webbing, and turn. Fuse to middle of square. By hand or machine, appliqué around heart and top of curves in corners using narrow blanket stitch.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This fabric variation is a bit more subtle.

Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make the Hearts and Flowers quilt pattern. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other designs on the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.