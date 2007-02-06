" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. It's amazing how the flowers appear on this quilt pattern when the

The Hearts and Flowers quilt pattern uses a repeat of the Heart's Delight quilt block to create an adorable design that measures about 44 inches square. The scalloped edge really completes the look. Download the two-page Hearts and Flowers quilt pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Hearts and Flowers quilt pattern:

Make 16 blocks, and sew them together in 4 rows of 4 blocks. Add narrow inside border, larger middle border, and scalloped border (see Quilt Borders page). Finished size is about 44 inches square.

To make the Heart's Delight quilt block:

Cut: (For pieces A, B, and C, choose 2 color palettes.) A-C: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. D: Cut 4 (pieces include area under appliquéd pieces). E: Cut 1, and cut 1 from fusible webbing.

Stitch:

Sew A to bottom of B, then stitch AB to bottom of C. Make 8 (make 4 in 1 color palette and 4 in the other, keeping 2 sets of colors consistent). Trace ABC piece on fusible webbing 8 times; cut out. Sew fusible side of webbing to right side of fabric, stitching only along top curve. Clip curves, trim seam allowances, and turn. Make 8. Fuse an ABC piece to corner of D, and fuse other color palette ABC piece to other corner of D (keep 1 palette to right side and other palette to left side). Make 4. Sew D pieces together to make a square. For E, with fusible side of webbing to right side of fabric, stitch together. Clip curves, and trim allowance. Cut a small slit in webbing, and turn. Fuse to middle of square. By hand or machine, appliqué around heart and top of curves in corners using narrow blanket stitch.

Like this quilt block? It is part of the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.