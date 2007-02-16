" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Heart Can quilt block is part of the

Newly picked flowers in the pretty old coffeepot on the windowsill—that's the kind of image the Heart Can quilt block portrays. Part of the Country Cupboard quilt design, this quilt block will bring some authentic country charm to your quilting project. Download the Heart Can quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. Be sure to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Heart Can quilt block:

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. All other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics. Flowers and flower centers: Cut 3 each. All other pieces: Cut 1 each. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.) A: Cut 8, and cut 8 from contrasting fabric. B-I: Cut 4 each.

The Heart Can quilt block looks good in many fabric combinations.

Stitch:

Fuse watering can, leaves, stems, and flowers to background square. Fuse heart to can. By hand or machine, appliqué all fused pieces using narrow blanket stitch.

Here is another version of the Heart Can quilt block.

If you like this quilt block, consider using it in the charming Watering Can Quilt. Also check out the other quilt blocks from our Country Cupboard quilt design.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.