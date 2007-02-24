" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Quilter's Knot is used to stitch to pieces together.

The decision to sew a quilt by hand or with the help of a machine is a matter of personal preference. However, some people prefer to use the methods perfected by their ancestors. If this describes you, then you'll want to learn the hand piecing quilt technique.

To patchwork a quilt by hand, with right sides together, align fabric pattern pieces so that the ends of the seam match. (Use straight pins to check.) Pin the seam. Make sure the seam lines match exactly.

Cut a piece of thread approximately 18 inches long. Put the end that came off the spool of thread first through the eye of the needle. Knot the other end, using a quilter's knot.

To make a quilter's knot, wrap the end of the thread around the tip of the needle (wrapping from the base toward the point of the needle) three times. Then pull the needle through the wraps. Pull the knot down to the end.

Stitch from one end of the seam to the other, using a running stitch (about eight stitches per inch). For additional strength, backstitch at the beginning and end of each seam. Do not stitch across the seam allowance. In general, press the seam toward the darker fabric.

